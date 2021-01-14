Share:

Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal on Thursday has assured to clean the roads of Lahore till January 15.

According to details, the provincial minister has directed the concerned officials to utilize all the available resources to keep Lahore clean.

It is to be mentioned here that the heaps of garbage have been removed from several parts of the metropolis.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had given 48 hour ultimatum to officials to remove waste from streets of the provincial capital.

Usman Buzdar, while chairing a high level meeting, expressed displeasure on waste management situation of Lahore and said that entire city has been turned into a trash bin.

He directed all departments to jointly work to clean Lahore and submit report after monitoring situation through CCTV camera of Safe City Authority. He warned that any negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that out 25,000 tonnes of waste, 20,000 has already been lifted. Usman Buzdar directed concerned officials to remove the remaining 5,000 tonnes within two days or face strict action.