Share:

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has decided not to withdraw his resignation under any circumstances.

A day earlier, Chan stepped down from his post over differences with the PTI regime.

According to sources, Chan's resignation has been received by the prime minister and he has given up his government privileges, including his car and office.

Sources reveals that Chan had said in a conversation with his close associates that he would remain in the party but no longer wishes to occupy the post.