Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Turku Vocational Institute, Finland on Wednesday agreed to enhance the cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

A statement released by NAVTTC said that the MoU between the two organisations cover a number of areas including training of trainers and job specific trainings, mutual accreditation of technical and vocational training institutes, establishment of joint institutions for training and skill development in Pakistan, regular exchange of TVET trainers, mutual cooperation in development and implementation in the field of virtual training modules and blended learning etc. The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

This MoU was signed by Mr. Immonen Hannu Principal, Turku Vocational Institute and Executive Director, NAVTTC, Dr. Faheem Mohammad.

The MoU will contribute significantly to overhaul the skill training system in Pakistan and to develop a highly skilled, dynamic and internationally competitive youth workforce as envisaged by the present government.

This collaboration will also be fruitful in achieving the objectives of Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) programme. This partnership is expected to be of great value for revamping Pakistan’s TVET sector as Finland has one of the most innovative and well established TVET systems in the world. Moreover, this MoU is a landmark event as it commemorates 70th year of diplomatic relationship with Finland with Pakistan.

The ceremony was witnessed by Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, His Excellency Willie Eerola, Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Finland, Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman, NAVTTC, Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Additional Secretary, Federal Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training from Pakistani side whereas from Finland side it was witnessed by His Excellency Harri Kämäräinen, Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, Mr. Timo Haukioja, Project Coordinator, Education Division, Finland, Mr. Petri Hörkkö, Team Leader, Hotel and Restaurant Catering Education, Turku, Finland and a number of guests from both sides.