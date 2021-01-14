Share:

ISLAMABAD-Netflix unveiled their massive 2021 slate of movies, comprised of 70 original movies, including a first look at what may be their biggest of the year, Don’t Look Up. The streaming service unveiled a sneak peek at their film slate with footage from several of their new projects, which ends with the first look at Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up. The project is still filming, under the guidance of writer-director Adam McKay (Vice, The Big Short), though Netflix has not revealed when they’re aiming to release this.

The brief clip (which begins at the 2:14 mark of the video above) showcase JLaw’s character Kate Dibiasky and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dr. Randall Mindy. They’re both seen standing at the edge of an empty cargo plane, holding their own roller bags as the bay doors begin to open. The sneak peek ends with both characters walking off of the plane, which will likely be the last sneak peek we’ll see for quite some time.

The story follows Dibiasky and Mindy, described as, ‘two low-level astronomers’ who are tasked with embarking on a ‘giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.’