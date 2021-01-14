Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday declared the notification of federal government regarding hospitals in Sindh as an attack on the 18th Amendment of the constitution.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan could not run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Islamabad properly as the employees of PIMS were protesting on streets of Islamabad against this incapable government and for their rights. He said that National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases hospitals were model health facilities providing free treatment to the patients from all over Pakistan.

“Now the federal government by usurping these hospitals is threatening lives of patients from all over Pakistan,” he said in a statement. The PPP leader said that the federal government’s notification regarding these NICVD hospitals is violation of constitution and interfering in the issues of Sindh province. He challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish a single hospital in Punjab matching NICVD in Sindh.

Bukhari said that the federal government is victimising Sindh because Sindh has refused to believe in the false promises of Imran Khan and rejected him.

The federal government should immediately withdraw this anti-Sindh notification, Bukhari demanded.

Meanwhile, Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri said the government spokespersons were accusing the opposition for all wrongdoings.

In a statement yesterday, she criticised the Advisor on Accountability Shehzad Akbar for unduly putting all responsibilities on the opposition to hide government’s own failures.

She said the ‘fake accountability’ slogans of the government had been exposed and people will not buy the claims any more. “Those speaking against the PPP have always been humiliated in the politics. We will send this government packing soon. The government spokespersons cannot hoodwink the people,” she added.