Finally, the pleas of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) have been heard, as the government of Pakistan has formulated the much-needed Geographical Indication (GI) rules. The GI rules are essential preconditions for any GI claims. The approved and notified rules will protect Pakistan’s domestic products in the international market. The approval and notification of the GI rules were made after a lapse of 18 years. It is great seeing that the authorities have included as many as 79 products as locally protected items. Perhaps, such a comprehensive list was an effort to atone for past negligence on the part of the bureaucracy. Basmati Rice, Khanpur Kahwa, Bahawalpur Chunri, Bhakkar Karna Oil and Khewra Pink Salt are some of the commodities that the local GI rules protect.

Undoubtedly, the GI rules will strengthen Pakistan’s case against India over the origin of Basmati rice before the European Commission (EC). The approval of the rules in a swift move was necessary since the earlier piece of legislation had no mechanism under which the officials could have protected the Basmati rice. Pakistan could have lost the lucrative European market if we did not bring the notification of GI rules. Hopefully, the EC will consider Basmati rice as a joint heritage of Pakistan and India and not grant India the exclusive GI tag. We must keep up our efforts to prevent the EU from siding with India in this all-important case.

Additionally, the GI rules protecting Basmati rice and Himalayan salt will enable the Pakistani business community and exporters to reap enormous financial benefits. However, the Basmati fight is still far from over. The government should not relax at all. The commerce ministry, in particular, must keep itself updated with the developments in the case. The Basmati fight with India teaches us one thing more. Pakistan needs to have a dedicated team of lawyers and business researchers in the relevant ministries who can better protect our interests in international markets.