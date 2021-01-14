Share:

ISLAMABAD - The chief whips of opposition in the National Assembly have unanimously refused to cooperate with the National Assembly speaker over issues related to parliamentary affairs. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had invited parliamentary leaders and chief whips of opposition parties to share their inputs over the matters related to parliamentary affairs, revealed background discussions with opposition members. The opposition has decided not to cooperate with government over parliamentary affairs issues. They have planned to raise matters related to non-completion of 130 mandatory days of the third parliamentary year of the national assembly. As, the national assembly session has not been summoned for the last four months. The government, due to second wave of Coronavirus [COVID019] in the country, has not called the lower house of the parliament to avoid spread of infectious disease in parliamentarians. Parliamentary sources said that tgovernment side would now summon session of the National Assembly without taking opposition into confidence.

The National Assembly Secretariat has also made a tentative schedule for the upcoming National Assembly session. The government side would dispose of pending legislative business ignoring expected protests from the opposition.