LAHORE-OPPO yesterday announced the launch of the latest Reno5, in Pakistan. With its industry-leading video performance, Reno5 is the AI Portrait Expert that empowers you to express your best self and inspires you to “Picture Life Together”. The brand empowers people to become pro photographers and capture memories to the fullest with Reno5’s innovative imaging.

The launch event featured appearances from industry stars Sheheryar Munawar, Zoe Viccaji, and rising travel photographer Ali Awais. The event included an enchanting performance by Zoe Viccaji and an exhibition of the Reno5’s imaging capabilities by Ali Awais.“Today’s smartphone is not just a tool to record our memories – it’s a partner that empowers our own unique way of storytelling and archives the unforgettable stories we share with our friends and family,” said George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan. “With revolutionary imaging technology spanning both hardware and software, Reno5 gives users the power to magically bring to life the color and the light of the world in their own distinct style.” Reno5 features two industry firsts in the form of AI Mixed Portrait, Dual-View Video, and AI Highlight Video, industry-leading features, which use intelligent light detection to combine OPPO’s advanced algorithms to enable you to quickly capture professional-quality videos with ease. Meanwhile, sleek & light design, 50W Flash Charge, and 90Hz AMOLED Screen is available in two stunning color finishes, make Reno5 the perfect companion for trendsetters around the world. The latest smartphone is finished with OPPO‘s unique Reno Glow effect giving an artistic smartphone the compliments the users personality.

Reno5 comes installed with OPPO’s ColorOS 11.1 out of the box, maintaining the beloved stock Android 11 features while also providing rich UI customization, greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy sought by OPPO users. Besides, industry-leading encryption methods on ColorOS11.1 have been certified by third-party organizations, including ISO, ePrivacy, and TrustArc, making sure your personal information is always securely stored and transferred.

With the price of Rs. 59,999, OPPO Reno5 is now available on pre-order, and will be available in stores from the 16th of January 2021.