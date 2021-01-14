Share:

BAHAWALPUR - More than 8000 students of the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur (IUB) are benefiting from the schol­arships worth Rs 370 million provided by the government and the university’s own resources. Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mehboob expressed these views while presiding over a meeting organized by the Directorate of Financial As­sistants at Baghdad Cam­pus here today. The meet­ing was informed that more than 2140 students were benefitting in the first phase of Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Scholarship while 7800 stu­dents had been interviewed for the second phase. Under the Higher Education Com­mission Need-Based Schol­arship, more than Rs. 80 mil­lion worth of scholarships are being distributed among 407 students. Similarly, 200 scholarships were received from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, out of which 100 scholar­ships will be allocated for stu­dents of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. The number of Scottish scholarships for female students issued by the British Council has increased from 6 to 93, which is a great achievement. Similarly, the university is increasing the number of scholarships from its own resources. In addi­tion, scholarships will be pro­vided by Bahawalpur Cham­ber of Commerce, Alumni and other industrial and commercial establishments.