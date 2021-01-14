Share:

Pakistan has reported 46 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 511,921. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,818 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,097 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 230,718 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 147,292 in Punjab 62,377 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,624 in Islamabad, 18,488 in Balochistan, 8,540 in Azad Kashmir and 4,882 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,348 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,744 in Sindh, 1,752 in KP, 449 in Islamabad, 236 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,243,650 coronavirus tests and 41,574 in the last 24 hours. 467,234 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,410 patients are in critical condition.

