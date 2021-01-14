Share:

Peshawar - The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has decided to construct spacious and majestic entrance gate of Regi Model Town to enhance the beauty of this mega Township. For this purpose, suggestions and services of an expert construction firm have been sought to implement it under public-private partnership.

In this regard Yasir Ali Mehsud, chairman of the firm Al-Hayat Group of Companies, and Haseeb Khattak, chief executive, called on Zafar Ali Shah, Director General PDA, at latter’s office.

The DG PDA asked the firm to share its construction experience and design the main gate of Regi Model Town as the firm offered its voluntary services for its design and construction. The offer was approved and an MoU was singed by both the sides.

memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the two organisations.

On the occasion, the DG PDA clarified that the main entrance gate of this new and modern township should not only be a spacious and charming one but also a treasure of our glorious history and culture as well as depicting our tribal and Peshawar culture and civilisation speaking in its design.