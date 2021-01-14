Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the opposition had waged a meaningless agitation as it had no agenda for the public welfare.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the opposition made a futile attempt of political point-scoring on national issues in utter disregard of the masses.

The Opposition’s alliance is interested only in the fulfillment of personal designs, he added.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the opposition parties had lost credibility in the eyes of the public as the elements leaving the people in difficult circumstances are alienated.

The CM regretted that the opposition tried to weaken the country’s unity by setting aside vital national interests and the negative role played by it had become a part of the history. Usman Buzdar asserted that the nation will never forget the negative political characters.

He said those who tried to create jangling discards in an hour of the trial have been fully exposed. “On the other hand, the government has taken a number of steps for the welfare of the masses and the PM Imran Khan is dealing with emerging challenges with courage and vision. Every challenge will be overcome with the support of the masses”, he concluded.

CM asks Firdous to project

Pakistan-centric vision of PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday directed his Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to vigorously project the Pakistan-centric vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Awan called on Chief Minister at his office and discussed political matters.

Usman asked her to counter the nefarious narrative of the PDM along with a projection of PTI-led government’s performance in a befitting manner.

“The Pakistan-centric policies of PM Imran Khan should be projected in the best manner as the PTI government has given particular attention to performance and delivery to the masses”, he said. The CM emphasized the government was working day-and-night to create ease for the people and regretted the opponents had remained engrossed in spreading turmoil and even tried to make the institutions controversial.

He pointed out the UK-based Broadsheet has, again, exposed the former rulers. The opposition parties’ narrative has failed to attract the people and there is no future of those engaged in negative politics, he held adding that new Pakistan will move forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The SACM stated that the government’s performance will be effectively projected at every forum adding that the government had clean-bowled the opposition with its immaculate performance.

She said the people will not be deceived by certified looters. “The PDM is about to crumble as the opposition has faced defeat at every front. Regrettably, the power-hungry cabal is unable to realize facts. On the other side, the Broadsheet has also exposed the black deeds of the past rulers”, she observed.

CM condoles death of

mother of Sana Bucha

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of anchorperson and analyst Sana Bucha.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to them to bear the loss with fortitude.