Karachi went through an unusually difficult summer in 2020 with both fuel shortages and power outages. The recent news that Karachi will experience prolonged load-shedding even in the summer of 2021 due to gas-related issues is ominous for the citizens of Karachi who believed Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar’s promise of a load-shedding free Karachi. With just five months left for the next summer spell to arrive, on behalf of all Karachiites, I request the Honorable Prime Minister and his team of expert ministers and advisors to ensure that no stone is left unturned in upholding their commitment.

Surely enough time has been given to all parties to devise a solution to Karachi’s issues – the people of Karachi have had enough grand announcements with little actual delivery – we deserve to know what concrete steps have been undertaken to solve Karachi’s infrastructure problems especially those related to essential utilities. It is not enough for our public representatives to merely assign blame after the repetitive crisis; we the citizens expect them to proactively prevent these situations from developing.

SIRAJ MUNEER SOOMRO,

Karachi.