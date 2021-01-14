Share:

islamabad-The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Islamabad police have solved the mystery of murders of two transporters by arresting two suspected killers, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The investigators also seized weapons from the possession of suspected killers identified as Nizam Din alias Layjagy aka Toop Dany and Said Ghulam alias Loony, the Afghan nationals, he added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has appreciated the efforts of Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, his team and offices of HIU of Police Stations Sabzi Mandi and Shamas Colony, he said. According to him, Sabzi Mandi and Homicide Unit Police (HIU) of Islamabad have conducted a major operation and arrested two accused involved in the murder of truck drivers in Sabzi Mandi and IJP road.

According to details, the accused including Nizamuddin and Syed Ghulam belong to Afghanistan while two pistols with ammunition were recovered from them, he said. He mentioned capital police chief has taken notice of double murder case and ordered SP Industrial Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to trace out killers. Taking action, SP Zubair constituted special team tasking it to arrest the killers. The police team managed to arrest the accused and to recover weapons from their possession, the spokesman said. The accused had killed the truck drivers in two separate incidents on December 30, 2020, SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said in a statement. During the preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed that they have committed several incidents. Further investigation is underway, he said. Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed police congratulated the police teams.