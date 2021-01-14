Share:

LAHORE - Grand crackdown against proclaimed and targeted offenders of the city was initiated by Lahore Police in accordance with the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Wednesday. The operation was conducted against the facilitators and shelter providers of Proclaimed Offenders (POs), who had been involved in heinous crimes including murder, attempt of murder, dacoity and robbery.

As many as 97 criminals were arrested during the crackdown and weapons in great quantity were also recovered from these POs during this police action. This was stated by SSP Investigation Lahore Abdul Ghaffar Qasrani here on Wednesday in his office during the press conference in this regard. While giving detail, SSP Investigation said that criminals involved in heinous crimes and terroristic activities were also arrested during the operation and as many as 3 Klashankovs, 29 riffles and guns, 27 pistols and hundreds of bullets and cartridges recovered from the arrested criminals.

Iqbal Alias Bali, Ameer Fateh Tipu, Masab, Ramzan Butt, Allah Dita Alias Hira, Ilyas Gujjar, Bali Butt, Rafiq, Husnain, Waris, Ijaz Ibrahim, Rana Mudasar, Kashif, Saleem, Malik Zaheer Babar, Irshad, Khalid Mehmood, Irshad Iqbal, Ala-ud-Din Alias Lawa, Sufyan Jutt, Kashif Butt Alias Kashi, Tayyab Jahangir, Sharyar and Pervaiz Khan are among the 97 arrested criminals, Abdul Ghaffar Qasrani added. He inform the media that indiscriminate crackdown against the absconders, criminals and POs will continue and persons giving shelter to these proclaimed and targeted offenders will also be taken to task by the police. He further said that the elimination of Klashankov culture is the key factor behind these actions against the criminals. There is no place for criminals in the city and such people disturbing the peace of the city should either leave or stay as civilize citizens. Lahore police will ensure complete protection and security of citizens with full zeal and enthusiasm under the supervision and new leadership of CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, SSP Investigation concluded.