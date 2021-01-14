Share:

RAWALPINDI- The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Rawat police have arrested the ring leader of a notorious dacoit gang for his alleged involvement in murder of a child, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Lalu Afghani, the ring leader of a gang, five members of which were already arrested by police in the murder case, he added. Police also seized weapon from the possession of accused, he said. According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of murder of a child in a private housing society, has directed SP Saddar Zia Uddin Ahmed to arrest the ring leader of dacoit gang. The SP, following instructions of CPO, managed to net the accused with help of investigators of HIU and locked him up. The investigators have obtained the remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has snubbed SHO PS Westridge SI Habib for detaining a PhD scholar illegally in police station and harassing him. The city police chief ordered the SHO either to visit house of PhD scholar to tender his apology or be ready for suspension.

CPO was hearing public complaints in an open court when a British PhD scholar lodged a complaint about maltreatment he had to face at hands of SHO.