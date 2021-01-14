Share:

President Arif Alvi has retreated Pakistan' s support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

On Thursday, he was talking to Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov who called on him. The President congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan over the liberation of Nagorno Karabakh. President Arif Alvi said Pakistan highly values its relations with Azerbaijan which are based on common faith and cultural linkages.

He underlined the need to expand the bilateral volume of trade and further promotion of cultural and commercial cooperation between the two countries. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said both the countries have a great potential for increasing trade and cultural cooperation.

He thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan s stance on Nagorno Karabakh.