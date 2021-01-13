Share:

In recent years, as more and more sexual harassment cases have come to the surface in educational institutes, the importance of extending legislation to protect students from abuse has become all the more obvious. This is not to say that harassment was not rampant before the last few years—but since public attention has been drawn to this issue, it is positive to see Senate lawmakers taking some action as a result. Enter the Protection against Harassment of Students in Educational Institutions Bill 2020; finally, students can pursue cases of criminal law against their abusers.

The past few years have seen the MeToo movement gain more ground, and the issue of harassment beyond conventional workplaces—including that of abuse at schools and universities—have gained more traction. This is important because it implies that the constant media messaging and public attention on high-profile cases has not gone unnoticed by lawmakers. Whatever the outcome of these cases is completely dependent on the law at hand. And in the case of education, it was clear that the law does not cover a very instrumental facet of the crime of harassment.

Now that students will—at least in theory—be provided with protection under the law, it is important to identify where other gaps exist. An important one that demands revisiting is the one concerning workplace harassment. There are legislative question marks over how unconventional employment agreements—where there is no set hierarchy, an office or even a formal contract of employment—are to be determined. The idea of ‘evidence’ also needs to be revisited in cases of harassment and sexual abuse; harassment cannot always be demonstrably proven.

The Senate’s proceedings on this law clearly demonstrate that the need to develop a more cohesive and robust system to protect victims of harassment captures the attention of lawmakers across party lines. Now that this first step has been completed, the logical extension of this law is that more protections follow for victims that are not students.