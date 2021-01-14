Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Government has taken revolutionary steps to increase water resources in Potohar Re­gion said Minister for Agricul­ture Punjab Syed Hussain Jaha­nia Gardezi.

Chairing the progress review meeting held here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture Univer­sity, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) he directed the authorities con­cerned that the agricultural development projects particu­larly launched in Potohar region should be completed within stip­ulated time frame.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Qamar uz Zaman, all directors of different wings of Agriculture Department Punjab, Rawalpindi division and dean directors of the university were present on the occasion.

The Minister said that all the wings of the Department should collaborate with Arid Agricul­ture University for resolving the problems of the agriculture sec­tor being faced here in Potohar region. He said that water con­servation is need of the hour and essential for the region. The Pun­jab government is very keen in construction of water reservoirs including water ponds and water tanks in Potohar region.

The government is also focusing on installation of high efficiency irrigation systems i.e drip and sprinkler irrigation on 60 percent subsidy for efficient use of water, he added. He said that solar sys­tems are also being provided to the farmers on 50 percent subsidy to run drip irrigation systems.

The Minister said that to in­crease the area of fruit and vegetable, the workers of the agriculture department should disseminate the advance agricul­tural technologies to the farming community at their door steps which will help decrease the in­put cost of the farmers.

The minister directed the offi­cers to complete the ongoing ag­ricultural development projects within stipulated time frame.

Earlier, Prof. Dr Qamar uz Za­man said that the university is doing research to resolve the problems of the Potohar Region.

He said, being the agriculturist country, it is need of the hour that Pakistan’s agriculture is put on the path of the developed world.

In the meeting he said that university’s main objective is academia but we have to link our academia with the practical field that where our grower and con­sumer can be benefitted.

The university has all the re­sources to facilitate its students in the practical field, he added.

The Minister appreciated the progress and ongoing work of all the wings of Agriculture De­partment Punjab and formulated a committee which will work on the coordination criteria be­tween the PMAS-AAUR with other allied departments and directed to submit the report within a month. He also directed the VC to arrange the lectures for the students before going in the field by the department’s field staff where the field experiences would be a major part.