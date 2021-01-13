Share:

Pakistan women team clears on-arrival Covid-19 testing in South Africa

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): All the 24 squad members of the Pakistan women’s national team, who arrived in Durban, South Africa on Wednesday, have cleared on arrival Covid-19 tests. After the rest day, the squad will begin training in groups of six from today (Thursday), until their next testing on January 15, said a PCB spokesman here. The team will play South Africa in three ODIs and three T20Is from January 20 till February 3.

Olympic champion Marin makes fast start at Thailand Open

BANGKOK (APP): Spain’s Carolina Marin sailed through the Thailand Open badminton first round on Tuesday as she made a fast start to her season, six months before her Olympic title defence. The former world number one made short work of France’s 37th ranked Qi Xuefei, winning the first game in just 15 minutes before sealing it 21-10, 21-12. The Thailand Open is the first of three consecutive restart tournaments in Bangkok as badminton resumes after a coronavirus-ravaged 2020. “I feel really happy to be back on court after some months without tournaments. I have really missed it a lot,” said Marin. “I wanted to get back this competition feeling, that adrenaline. I came with determination to win but also to keep my focus on my game plan. “Winning here is what I want. I would like to win a title here.” It was the 27-year-old’s first international outing since losing the final of the Danish Open in October. On Monday, Egyptian mixed doubles player Adham Hatem Elgamal tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew from the tournament. Indian star Saina Nehwal was among three other players who tested positive but were allowed to play because their infections were historic, according to the Badminton World Federation.

https://nation.com.pk/13-Jan-2021/pakistan-turkey-azerbaijan-emphasises-cooperation-for-regional-peace

Maira faces Sana in KP Junior Squash Championship final

PESHAWAR (APP): Top seed Sana Bahadur and second seed Maira Hussain would clash in the final of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls U15 and Boys U11 and U13 Junior Squash Championship here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex today (Thursday). In the girls U15 semifinal, Maira defeated Manahel Aqeel 11-5, 11-2 and 11-3 to enter the final while Sana defeated Ronak Saleem by 11-3, 11-2 and 11-3 to reach the final. In the boys U-11 semifinals, Haris Zahid defeated M Fawad by 11-0, 11-4 and 11-4, Ahmed Khalil defeated Abdullah Zaman by 11-7, 11-4 and 12-10. In the U13 semi-finals, Umair Arif defeated Ibrahim Zeb 7-11, 11-4, 11-5 and 11-2 while Obaidullah defeated M Ali Raza by 11-5, 11-4, and 11-4 to qualify for the final. Earlier in the U11 quarter finals, M Fawad defeated Abdullah Shah by 7-11, 11-4, 11-8 and 11-7, Haris Zahid defeated Noman Khan by 12-10, 11-9, 11-7, Ahmed Khalil defeated Shahzeb by 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 11-6 and Abdullah Zaman defeated M Hamza by 11-4, 11-6 and 11-5.

In the U13 quarter finals, Omar Afridi defeated Amir Hamza by 11-6, 11-7, and 11-8, Allah Bahadur defeated Ryan Mohib Khan by 11-5, 11-1, 11.5, Obaidullah defeated Ryan Mohib Khan by 11-6, 13-11, 11-5 and Mohammad Ali Raza defeated Mohammad Raza by 11-8, 11-6 and 12-10 to qualify for the semifinals.