ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday observed that the federation’s reference for Senate elections through open ballot is based more on morality than legal.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi conducted hearing of the Reference regarding holding of Senate elections either through ‘secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’.

During the hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi noted that thrust of the reference is morality for that the federal government reached out to the apex court for opinion. Justice Umar Ata Bandial also observed that the issue is more moral than legal. He added that if it is legal then there is Article 63A of Constitution. Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan contended that the question asked in the reference is constitutional.

Justice Afridi said, “Question [in reference] may be legal, but the thrust of it is morality and the object seems to be political.”

The AGP responded that the federal government has filed the reference to seek SC opinion whether the Senate election is under the constitution or not. After the Supreme Court opinion the matter will go to the Parliament.

Justice Afridi said that if the federal government has to go to the Parliament then why it came to the Supreme Court. The attorney general replied that in the case of recognizing Bangladesh the matter was referred to the apex court whether the Parliament can pass resolution in that regard. He said that the Supreme Court did not direct to pass the resolution, but it simply gave opinion that the Parliament can pass resolution.

The attorney general further said that in the present matter the apex court has to give opinion in yes or no. He added that after that the Parliament would decide about the mode of Senate election either through ‘secrete’ or ‘open ballot’. He continued that the Supreme Court on number of political issues whether issue of dual nationality of lawmakers or their assets declaration gave findings. There are 11 examples where the apex court did not shirk to give opinion on political matters, he added.

The AGP argued that in the direct polls the voters have ‘free will’ to elect anyone whom the like, therefore, the direct election should be held through secret ballot, while in proportional representation, which is indirect election, the elector has to follow the party line, therefore, it should be through open ballot.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked from the AGP that you wanted to say that the members of the national and provincial assemblies, who elect the Senators, are answerable to their constituency, and the party on whose ticket they became members of the Assemblies.

Justice Bandial said that an MNA or MPA can give vote to anyone according to his conscience. He added that if there is party discipline issue then Article 63A of Constitution is there. The AGP responded that by allowing an MNA or MPA to vote according his or her free is ok. However, he said that allowing him/her to exercise free right in secret balloting has been misused. He said that in Senate election if an MNA or MPA wants to vote to a person other than his party according to his/her conscience then first he/she should resign from the membership of the Parliament and go to the people of his constituency, who elected him.

Later, the apex court deferred the hearing till today for further proceedings.

President Dr Arif Alvi on December 23 through Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan had filed the reference under Article 186 of Constitution seeking the apex court opinion. He said that the main question is; “Whether the condition of ’secret ballot’ referred to in Article 226 of the Constitution is applicable only for the elections held ‘under’ the Constitution such as the election to the office of President of Pakistan, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Provincial Assemblies and not to other elections such as the election for the members of the Senate held under the Elections Act, 2017, enacted pursuant to Article 222 read with Entry 41 1 Pat 1, Fourth Schedule to the Constitution, which may be held by way of secret or open ballot, as may be provided for in the Election Act, 2017.”