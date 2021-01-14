Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan, yesterday resigned from both of his positions.

Chan, a seasoned politician known for his independent views, has resigned from both the positions, The Nation has learnt reliably.

Chan submitted his resignation from both the positions to principal secretary to PM Azam Khan yesterday, the sources said.

According to the sources, the resignation of Chan came the days after Prime Minister Imran Khan disapproved difference of opinion particularly for the members of cabinet over government policies.

They said that Chan Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill had exchanged harsh statements on Twitter over the protest of Hazara community against the killing of coalminers in Quetta. The PTI government’s strategy to deal with protesting family members and community leaders had invited criticism. On the other hand, Chan spoke his heart out and took to Twitter to address the ‘helpless’ coalminers and said “I’m ashamed.”

The statement didn’t go well and triggered a debate leaving the government red faced.