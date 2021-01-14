Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, during his one day visit to district Swabi on Wednesday, inaugurated newly constructed medical wards and institutes of health sciences at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC).

The 160-bedd medical wards have been constructed with a total cost of Rs1389 million. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and provincial ministers Shahram Tarkai and Taimur Jhagra also accompanied the Chief Minister. Later on, the Chief Minister along with Speaker National Assembly formally launched the extension of Sehat Card Plus Scheme to the entire population of district Swabi in a ceremony held in this regard.

Addressing the ceremony, Mahmood Khan termed the Sehat Card Plus Scheme as great gift of the incumbent government for the people of the province and said that extension of the scheme to cent percent population of the province would be completed by the end of January 2021. With the completion of extension, he said, entire population of the province would avail free medical treatment facilities worth Rs1.00 million per head per annum from 400 empaneled hospitals across the country.

Mahmood Khan said that the entire population of the newly merged districts had already been availing the facility but with a lesser coverage of Rs0.6 million per annum which would also be increased to Rs1.00 million per annum in the upcoming budget. Mahmood Khan remarked that the government was fulfilling one by one all the promises it had made with the public in the last general elections. Because of better performance of the previous provincial government, he said, the people of the province again reposed their full confidence in PTI in the last general elections. He hoped that the public would again elect PTI in the next general elections.

Criticising the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said that those who ruled the province in the past deceived the general public in the name of religion and Pakhtoons but did nothing for their welfare and that’s why the people of the province rejected them in the last general elections. Touching upon the performance of his government, Mahmood Khan said that during short span of two years, the provincial government had completed three mega development projects in the province including BRT, Swat Motorway Phase-I and Rashakai Economic Zone.

“Progress is being made on a number of mega development projects in communication, energy, tourism, industry and other sectors,” Mahmood Khan remarked and said that with the completion of these schemes the province would turn into a hub of trade and business activities creating employment opportunities for the local people at large scale. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to formulate its Food Security Policy which would make the province self-sufficient in agriculture products.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced an amount of Rs200 million for the missing facilities in Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Rs50 million for upgradation of Kalu Khan Hospital. He also announced construction of two bypass roads and another 45km long road in district Swabi.