ISLAMABAD - The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior is scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at 11:00 am at Parliament House.

The meeting will take up some important agenda items including the suo moto notice taken by the Senator Rehman Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, on the alarming spread, selling and use of a new drug “Zombie” in Pakistan particularly in bigger cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The drug, namely “Zombie” is highly intoxicating and makes the addict very aggressive. It has been brought to the notice of the committee that the drug is being produced somewhere in KP. An incident has been reported to the committee that in Peshawar a young victim had used pistol and killed and injured many people after taking the drug “Zombie” which is highly alarming.

Senator Rehman Malik has recommended that this drug should be added in the category of heroin and its possession, use and selling should be declared equivalent to the punishment of heroin. In the notice, the Chairman Committee has directed the Secretary Interior and IG Police, KP and IG Police, Islamabad to examine the matter and submit a report within two weeks.

Many parents have approached the Chairman Committee that future of their children will be at stake if this drug’s spread is not stopped immediately. The committee will hold a public hearing on this important matter in the larger national interest and will recommend strict action against those who are involved in this heinous crime.

The committee will also take up and examine the report submitted by FIA/Ministry of Interior on the artificial shortage of oil with reference to failure of the concerned departments to control corruption and hoarding by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) which had caused inconvenience and unrest all over the country.

The FIA will brief to the committee on the violations done by OMCs. The committee will also examine the gravity of the crime and will recommend initiating action under the relevant section of laws. It will also look into the audit of these companies with reference to criminal negligence and illegal proceeds made through at the cost of national exchequer by illegal hoarding of oil in godowns and high seas.

The committee will also examine that how the illegal smuggled oil is poured into the system/channels of the petrol stations. It has already been reported to the committee that Rs200 billion have already been extracted by these companies and further probe indicates that this figure is just a peanut as per the scale of crime and the money made through illegal means.

The owners of OMCs have violated the OGRA laws fearlessly and the mandate given to them under the license and the level of violations further needs to be determined.