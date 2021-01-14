Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly on Wednesday asked the provincial government to approach the Centre and to take back the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as Health Minster Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu said that education was provincial subject after the 18th Constitutional amendment.

Speaking on an admitted adjournment motion moved by Syeda Marvi Faseeh of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) against ‘irregularities’ in the MDCAT, Pechuhu said that it was the first time that the federation conducted entrance test as it was being done at provincial level in the past. She said that defunct Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)—replaced by PMC—used to give policy and set curriculum for the test that were conducted by respective provincial governments.

“The PMC had assured the court that MDCAT would be conducted as per common syllabus but it was done according to federal syllabus,” Pechuhu said and added that 10 questions of test were ambiguous and the candidates had no clue whatsoever about the exam.

She was of the view that after passage of the 18th Constitutional amendment, education was a provincial subject but the Centre was ‘unlawfully’ trying to take control of the resources. The health minister said that testing system should have been transparent, adding that Sindh government had ‘crystal clear’ testing mechanism as the students were also provided with the answer keys at the website after the examination.

‘You cannot impose

PMC on us’

Pechuhu said and added that Sindh government didn’t recognise the PMC and had severe reservations over the commission’s establishment. She said that they had moved to apex court against replacement of the PMDC by the PMC ‘as it was formed after bypassing the jurisdiction’. The health minister was of the view that regulatory bodies were formed with consultation of all stakeholders, adding that provinces’ input was not taken before formation of the PMC.

“We have reservations as there are no health professionals in the PMC. You (federal government) cannot impose the PMC on us,” she added.

‘Sindh face shortage of doctors’

Pechuhu said that Sindh province was already facing shortage of doctors to treat patients in the province and this act would increase the disparity between the required and actual number of doctors. “The medical students of other provinces would go back to their hometowns and start practicing there after completing studies in Sindh and we would be left with acute shortage of doctors,” she concerned.

The minister said that the provincial cabinet had decided that the 95 percent seats in private medical institutions would be reserved for Sindh-domiciled candidates and five percent to be allocated on reciprocal basis with private institutions of other provinces.

‘Go to Islamabad, if cannot be loyal to Sindh’

Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who came up with the arguments to defend the federal government’s act, Pechuhu said that they were not loyal to Sindh and went against interest of the province. “If you cannot be loyal to Sindh, why are you sitting here? Go to Islamabad,” she told to PTI members. She also thanked Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for supporting the adjournment motion.

‘Sindh’s students failed due to weak curriculum at lower level’

Separately, Sidra Imran of PTI said that the candidates belonging to Sindh were unable to pass the MDCAT ‘as they were too weak to match with students of other provinces’. “How could the Sindh students compete with other candidates of other provinces as they are deprived of education! Around 6.5 million children are out of schools in Sindh as Autaqs were established in educational institutions,” she added.

The mover, Syeda Marvi Faseeh, MQM-P’s Muhammad Hussain Khan and Rana Ansar, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and Nand Kumar Goklani of GDA; and PPP’s Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Ghazala Sial, Imdad Pitafi also spoke on the adjournment motion.

Later, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla presented a motion, asking the Sindh government to approach the federal government to take back the MDCAT conducted by PMC. The motion was carried unanimously.

‘Benazir Mazdoor Card to be issued soon’

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani said they were going to issue ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ from next month. Giving replies to lawmakers verbal and written queries during Question Hour, he said that in the pilot project starting from February, the provincial government would issue cards to over 625,000 labourers, adding that they would also provide social security to the workers.

Ghani added that as per existing laws, only industrial workers were entitled for the relief by department but now they were bringing amendments to enable all labourers to get the card. The minister said that ‘unlimited’ expenses for education and health for the labourers and their families would be bear by the department.

He said that the procedures would be 100 percent transparent as the card to be equipped with a chip. Separately, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla introduced The Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship Bill, 2020 and the same was sent to standing committee for further deliberations.

Later, the house was adjourned till Thursday (today).