A few days ago, eleven coal miners from the Hazara community were ruthlessly slaughtered by the militant IS (Islamic state) group. Since then, the families and other members of their community refused to bury the bodies of the miners killed, demanding that the PM Imran Khan visit them along with other demands that I believe were met.

The PM in response recently made quite an irresponsible and controversial statement in my opinion. In essence he said, he won’t be ‘blackmailed’ into visiting the families and will only visit once the bodies are buried.

One school of thought believes that this community is being supported and encouraged by political groups for their own vested interests; that they are being emotionally manipulated to take this route along with some other demands that aren’t fair or valid.

Even if the above mentioned is true, do we all agree that this community has been suffering for a very long time losing their loved ones time and again? Do we all agree that even if they have some inauthentic support, it’s a community that is grieving and in that grief, they are gravitating towards whatever support they can get? And during a time of grief, do we all not make choices and decisions that might not always be most logical and emotional?

The bottom line is that they are going experiencing unbearable grief and loss. The 5 stages of the grief cycle include denial, anger bargaining, depression and acceptance. And it’s all rooted in helplessness, such deep helplessness to events that they cannot control. Do we imagine that not burying their loved ones is a strategy and a way to blackmail? Can we even imagine not burying someone we love deeply that we have lost? Anyone who has had the misfortune of losing a loved one will testify that during the period of grief, anything and everything is justified. Even this so-called ‘blackmail’ is justified, my dear Prime Minister.

This demand comes from immense helplessness and anger and a need to have some control, some sense of power. Responding to it by carelessly using a word like ‘blackmail’ for a community that has suffered so much is despicable and needs an apology. An apology for hurting the sentiment of a grieving community who sat in this cold with their loved ones dead bodies in front of them.

So what if even if it is a blackmail? Does our PM only have to respond at a political level and cannot respond at a human level?

Now even if for a moment we believe that this decision by him is in the interest of the state; that when the government has positively responded to the fair demands of the Hazara community then making the visit a condition for burial is manipulation and an idea planted by some external group. Even if all that is true, our dear PM needs to rethink his choice of words. Could he not have communicated all this with more empathy and understanding of the grieving community? How about saying something that would validate their demand and not make them feel more helpless and losing control than what they already have since decades?

He could have acknowledged their grief and reached out to them expressing concern for the adverse conditions of the sit in and around the damage to the dead bodies in delaying the burial. All that could have been communicated with less blunt and irresponsible words so the Hazara community could believe that the government is with them.

A word like blackmail convinces me time and again how our PM’s recklessness, even if rooted in good intentions, is always causing so much damage and hurting the sentiments of others.

Hoping some sense prevails and Khan Saab thinks twice before blurting out his thoughts at a state level and more importantly, in situations like these.