UMERKOT- Two children were perished in a wall collapse in village Sadar near Umerkot on Wednesday. According to rescue sources, the wall of a house collapsed in village Sadar near Umerkot. As a result, four-year-old Amjad, and seven-year Altaf Aressar suffered severe injuries. They were shifted to Dhoru Naro Civil Hospital for treatment, where both breathed their last due to critical condition. A mourning atmosphere was prevalent in the village.