Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that this year will be a game changer for ‘Made in Pakistan’ equipments and machines in the health sector.

The federal minister took to Twitter on Thursday and said Pakistan, which did not even make syringes before, is going to become a part of the countries manufacturing latest machineries.

Fawad Chaudhry said that at least two major international brands are willing to establish their factories in Pakistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan is becoming self-sufficient in the field of health as the country did not even make thermometers before, but today it is making ventilators and very soon dialysis machines will also be made here.

Talking about EV policy, Fawad Chaudhry said that with the arrival of electric cars, thousands of mechanics will lose their jobs but government will train people to repair electric cars.