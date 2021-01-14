Share:

WASHINGTON - The US House of Representatives on Wednesday began debating an article of impeachment that accuses President Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” Senator Mitch McConnell said he would not use his emergency powers to bring the Senate back into session for a trial before Jan. 19.

Lawmakers marched toward an afternoon vote to charge Trump just one week after he incited a mob of loyalists to storm the Capitol and stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory in the November election.

Returning to a heavily fortified Capitol, protected by thousands of National Guard troops, Democrats and Republicans traded impassioned arguments over what charging the president would accomplish and whether an article of impeachment that accuses the president of “incitement of insurrection” was accurate.

Summoning the darkest chapters of American history, Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California implored colleagues in both parties to embrace “a constitutional remedy that will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man who is so resolutely determined to tear down the things that we hold dear and that hold us together.”

“He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love,” she said, adding later, “It gives me no pleasure to say this — it breaks my heart.”

Representative Cedric L. Richmond of Louisiana, who is leaving the House to serve as a senior aide to Mr. Biden, was more succinct: “Simply put, we told you so.”

Republicans were split over the impending charge, with up to a dozen or more expected to vote to impeach, and Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader in the Senate, embracing the effort as a means to purge Mr. Trump from the party.

Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the House Republican leader, treaded carefully. He spoke out against impeachment, warning it would “further fan the flames of partisan division.” But he also pinned blame on Mr. Trump for the attack and batted down false suggestions from some of his colleagues that antifa had actually been responsible for the siege, not loyalists to Mr. Trump. He proposed censuring the president instead of impeaching him.

The vote was expected in the afternoon and Democrats confidently predicted they had the votes to impeach, with nearly every one of their members speaking out in support and several Republicans pledging to join them.

President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in one week.

GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, Wash., issued a statement saying he would vote yes on the article of impeachment shortly before speaking on the House floor.”These articles of impeachment are flawed, but I will not use process as an excuse. There’s no excuse for President Trump’s actions,” Newhouse said.

“Last week there was a domestic threat at the door of the Capitol, and he did nothing to stop it. That is why with a heavy heart and clear resolve I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment.”

As the House debates impeaching him a second time, President Donald Trump issued a statement Wednesday urging for “‘NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism.’

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” Trump said in the statement.