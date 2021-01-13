Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has termed fast bowlers’ performance satisfactory against New Zealand and hoped for better performance against South Africa as well.

Waqar said this during a media talk here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday and added: “I am satisfied with the performance of my fast bowlers, despite the recent 2-0 Test series whitewash against New Zealand. For me, the national team is on the right track.”

The national team bowling coach said that the circumstances did not allow them to prepare the players in a more complete way for the Tests against New Zealand. “I am proud of our bowlers. I have not come to hide from anything. The tour was tough. There were issues stemming from the coronavirus. We played well in the first Test while in the second catch we dropped catches and had issues with the no balls. We will perform well against South Africa. We will keep making progress in the future.”

“Naseem Shah has performed well at home and has also taken a hat-trick. He is learning fast. Other bowlers have also had massive improvements despite the epidemic,” said the former pacer and added: “There are also rumours of not including the coaching staff in the selection of the playing XI which are just rumours. We try to prepare the players for the tough circumstances of Test cricket but the conditions did not allow us to fully prepare them.”

The former captain revealed that he was saddened by the way fast-bowler Mohammad Amir left international cricket. “Talking to the PCB Cricket Committee was reassuring. The former cricketers asked great questions and we discussed all matters related to cricket. These meetings should be a constant feature. I have been under pressure all my life,” he said.

“I was one of those individuals that was in favor of Mohammad Amir’s comeback into the side. Now the situation is saddening. If you aren’t in form, you try to come back into it. I was saddened with the way Amir left cricket,” Waqar asserted.