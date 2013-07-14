

ISLAMABAD - The government is considering giving Gwadar a status similar to Hong Kong in terms of special business incentives - a vision that aims to turn tides on the region’s economic horizon.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during his recent visit to China has expressed his intention to develop Gwadar port on the model of Hong Kong - the China’s Special Administrative Region that enjoys specific trade regulations. Gwadar, having a natural hammerhead-shape geography protruding from the country’s coastline into Arabian Sea, is no longer just a fishing harbour. It is now deemed as an important deep seaport with a vast potential of becoming the hub of business activities for the entire region.

For Pakistan, free trade and low taxation environment in Gwadar is the inspiration to be derived from Hong Kong, which is regarded as one of the world’s leading international financial centres and one of the most tax-friendly economies in the world.

Necessary legislation will allow Gwadar to set its own financial targets such as economic freedom and competitiveness similar to Hong Kong, which also has one of the highest per capita incomes in the world.

Gwadar is expected to be declared a Special Economic Zone for a certain period to facilitate rapid commercial and economic development.

The specific incentive-regime is likely to include general tax-holidays, no Value Added Tax (VAT), no capital gains tax, no withholding tax and generous incentives pertaining to business ownership and employment of foreigners.

The establishment of Special Economic Zone, Free Trade Zone, and Export Processing Zone in the port city would attract foreign investment, creating innumerable job opportunities for local youth and would directly raise the living standard of their families.

The main purpose of this concept is to accelerate economic development and investments, both foreign and local. This in turn will increase the port traffic and thus spur industrial development.

Gwadar was officially handed over to the state-owned China Overseas Port Holding Company Limited in February this year for the port’s construction and operation.

According to the contract signed between the two countries, a full-fledged commercial port will be constructed with an initial Chinese investment of $750 million.

PM Nawaz Sharif in a recent meeting with President China Overseas Port Holding Company Limited, Sun Ziyun in Beijing stressed no delay in the infrastructural development of Gwadar. He assured Pakistan government’s full cooperation to the Chinese companies engaged in the port’s development.

The President of China Overseas Port Holding Company Limited told PM Nawaz Sharif that financial assistance for this project would be sought from China Development Bank. China will also assist Pakistan in the construction of an airport of international standard in Gwadar.

One of the accords inked during PM Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China and also witnessed by Premier Le Keqiang envisages the establishment of an Economic Corridor between Gwadar and Kashgar - the historic Silk Road city in western Xinjiang region of China, connected to Gilgit-Baltistan through the 15,397 feet altitude Khunjerab Pass. The ambitious Pakistan-China Economic Corridor plan involves an estimated cost of $18 billion.

PM Nawaz Sharif is of the view that Gwadar would help bring Balochistan’s coastal areas into socio-economic mainstream and serve as a catalyst for fast track development of the province. It would also contribute more rapidly to employment generation in the province.

Gwadar will benefit both Pakistan and China. Sixty percent of China’s oil comes from the Gulf by ships travelling over 16,000 kilometres in two to three months to its commercial port, Shanghai. Gwadar will reduce the distance to a mere 2,500 kilometres and will also serve round the year.

Gwadar can be termed as “the future of Pakistan”. Due to its location on the conduit of Central Asia, Middle East and Asia, it can turn into a place of business conversion for the whole world. The Chinese assistance in the development of this port is significant in bringing a positive impact on Pakistan’s overall economy.