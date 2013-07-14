ISLAMABAD - Police here on Saturday refused to register a murder case against former President Pervez Musharraf for allegedly killing Ghazi Abdur Rashid and his mother Sahiba Khatoon during Lal Masjid operation in 2007 on the grounds that the police had yet to receive court orders.

Justice Noorul Haq N Qureshi of IHC, the other day, while disposing of a petition filed by Ghazi Rasheed's son, Haroon Rasheed, had ordered the Aabpara police to record the petitioner's statement and register an FIR (first information report) in accordance with law if any cognisable offence had been committed in the matter.

A senior police officer of Aabpara Police Station Saturday said any FIR against Musharraf could not be registered at the moment as the police had yet to receive the written court order. "After thoroughly going through the court order, it could be ascertained what action has to be taken in the case," he said, adding that the son of Ghazi Abdur Rashid had contacted the police in this connection.

However, the police said that the police had already gave its findings that Musharraf was not directly involved in the killing of Ghazi Rasheed and his mother because the former President had maintained that they were killed in the military operation carried out on the orders of the then federal government for challenging the writ of the state. The judicial commission on Lal Masjid had not even recommended for the registration of FIR against Musharraf or any other key functionary of the then government or military establishment for launching Lal Masjid operation. The Supreme Court of Pakistan is now hearing the case.

Haroon Rashid, the petitioner, through his counsel had argued before the IHC that his father Ghazi Abdur Rashid and grandmother Sahiba Khatoon had been killed during the Lal Masjid operation in 2007 ordered by General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf. He had maintained that Aabpara police were reluctant to register an FIR despite the fact that Lal Masjid commission in its report had categorically stated that the military operation was carried out on the directives of General Pervez Musharraf as a result of which about 103 people died.

Hafiz Ehtisham Ahmed, a spokesperson of Shohada Foundation of Lal Masjid, a representative body for victim families of the operation, said in a statement released on Saturday that he contacted Station House Officer (SHO) Aabpara Qasim Niazi for recording Rashid's statement as per court's orders but the police refused.

He said SHO was of the view that the police were yet to receive the court orders. "Any delay in recording the statement and registration of FIR would be tantamount to contempt of court," the statement said. The statement said that the SHO was using dilly-dallying tactics to take action in the case and thus committing contempt of court.

However, the police are stressing that they were unable to take any action unless the court orders could not be received.