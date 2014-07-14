It is a cause for serious concern that poor water management in the country has led to disastrous effects on many levels with less yield in the agricultural sector. We desperately need water for our agriculture and domestic needs, and according to a report, 40 to 42 million acre feet of water in the Indus is wasted every year, as we lack water reservoirs, or a big dam. It is good to note that the Prime Minister has inaugurated Dasu Dam.

It is another milestone in addressing the electricity shortage in the country and for this, the government deserves appreciation, because besides, it would be helpful to control floods. Moreover, it is high time for the government to initiate a consensus campaign for Kalabagh Dam.

A. SEHGAL,

Lahore, July 2.