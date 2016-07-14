SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the death toll in the ongoing massacre spree unleashed by Indian troops has risen to 39 with the killing of one more youth by troops and succumbing of two other injured on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops shot dead a 25-year-old youth, Hilal Ahmad, at Hanji Danter Harnag in Islamabad district while the two injured succumbed at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar. Over 2,100 people have been injured, so far.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities continued to impose curfew and other restrictions in the territory on the sixth consecutive day, today, to stop people from protesting against the innocent killings followed by martyrdom of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on Friday.

Mobile and internet services also remained suspended. Many people were injured when forces' personnel resorted to brute force on protesters who defied curfew and held anti-India demonstrations in Kupwara, Islamabad and other parts of the territory.

Some unidentified people torched the house at Bemdoora village in Kokernag area where Burhan Wani and his two associates were martyred by troops in a fake encounter.