islamabad - Volunteers of the capital city have distributed as many as 10,000 seed balls among the citizens of the Federal Capital under a campaign titled ‘throw and grow” at different trails of Margalla Hills in an attempt to promote the culture of planting trees with internationally recognized easy methods in the country.

The campaign was launched in collaboration with Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), two weeks ago, inviting the people from civil society, media and other walks of life to the most visited trails including trail three, five and six of Margalla Hills. Managing Director of a foreign company Tassadaq Malik on Friday informed that they had set a target of 20,000 seed balls to be distributed among public in connection with monsoon rains to cope with deteriorating situation of climate change across the world.

“The campaign is aiming to implement the seeds ball scheme in the country, as it is considered to be instrumental for rapid plantation”, he added.

5,000 balls were available at information centers of different trails and other 5,000 balls would also be prepared after collecting the seeds from Margalla Hills and would be distributed among the visitors by IWMB’s staff while educating the former to throw it in open and feasible area.

Malik informed that he held the consultation with IWMB and requested to pursue the seeds ball strategy being followed in many countries adding the plan was recognized all over the world as an economical and effective method of plantation. “The success rate of this method is over 50 percent as compared to traditional plantation of 10 percent”, Tassadaq claimed.

Keeping in mind the lowest position of Pakistan in the region regarding land versus green area, he said, they came up with this concept of planting a tree without any hassle as compared to the conventional practice that needed much more effort. He said the staff of IWMB would make clay balls filled up with various kinds of plants’ seed by engaging the locals of National Margalla Hills Park Area till the end of the monsoon season.

“A ball having capacity to safeguard the seeds for one year from unsuitable weather will wait for the right condition to grow and be sold out at the cost of two rupees”, he added.

He said the seeds of Lebbek, Kachnar, Pine, Shun Flower, Amaltas, Kikar trees were selected for the seed balls and the buyer would be informed about the feasible area of those seeds. Meanwhile, lauding the brainchild of the MD, educating Officer Sakhawat Ali of IWMB vowed to carry out this campaign till the end of the monsoon and urged others to assist the department for such a meaningful purpose and to save the country from the menace of global warming.

The department spoke with the locals of the National Park area and asked them to stitch small bags for the collection of seeds from the mountains soon after the idea was approved by IWMB’s top management, Sakhawat added.

He said their staff would actively participate in this campaign and educate the students of the federal capital on this count soon. It is pertinent to mention that ‘let’s plant a tree’ a public-backed campaign has been gaining momentum and it started just a couple of months ago, motivating the masses to play their role for this national cause. Such acts are showing that the public has started taking interest in growing plants to save the future of their children.