DADU - A boy and sister died in a road accident near Manjhand on Friday.

Tariq Malik along with his sister Azra were on their way on a motorbike when they reached Indus Highway near Manjhand a speedy car collided with hit them, resultantly, Tariq and Azra died on the spot.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital for autopsy and later, their relatives brought the bodies to Darbello village.

Police said the car driver manage to flee from the spot. Police have not registered the case till yet.