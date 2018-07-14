Share:

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday expressed his displeasure over the police crackdown on the PML-N workers who wanted to receive Nawaz Sharif on his arrival at the Lahore airport.

Bilawal’s twitter conveyed his disapproval to the caretaker government’s extraordinary security arrangements to prevent the PML-N workers from reaching the airport.

Bilawal said he could understand the legal requirement to arrest Nawaz Sharif, but the large-scale arrests and detentions of PML-N workers were hard to fathom. “Why is the Lahore being besieged?” he asked.

He asserted peaceful protest was a fundamental right of citizens in a democratic setup. “I understand the legal grounds for the arrest of MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) after the NAB conviction, but on what grounds are workers and leaders being arrested? Why is Lahore under siege? Right to peaceful protest is fundamental for democracy,” Bilawal observed in his tweet.