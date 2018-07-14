Share:

MULTAN - The Punjab government on Friday dissolved all market committees across the province and assigned the responsibility to assistant commissioners concerned, officials said.

"Consequent upon announcement of general election and invoking section 28-A of the Punjab Agricultural Produce Market Ordinance 1978, the governor Punjab is pleased to dissolve all the market committees in Punjab", says a notification issued on Friday.

"The governor of the Punjab is further pleased to declare that pending constitution of all market committees in Punjab, the functions of administrators in the market committees under said enactment/rules and bylaws framed there under shall be performed by the assistant commissioners mentioned against each market committee in addition to their own duties with immediate effect, till further orders," adds the notification.

The houses of all Market Committees have been dissolved today, says an official on condition of anonymity.

Under the orders, the chairmen, vice chairmen and seventeen members of A class market committees, chairmen, vice chairmen and 12 members of all the B-class market committees besides 12-member bodies of all the C-class market committees have been dissolved and assistant commissioners concerned would look after the affairs of market committees.

The houses of Market Committees dissolved in South Punjab and some other districts included four market committees in Multan district, three in Lodhran, six in Khanewal, three in Sahiwal, six in Okara, two in Pakpattan, three in Vehari, eight in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Layyah, four in Muzaffargarh and three in Rajanpur.