Share:

KAMALIA: A meeting was held here to review anti-dengue arrangements. It was chaired by Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Shahid Nadeem Rana. Deputy Officer Health Dr Kashif Nadeem, DDO (Agriculture) Khalid Mehmood and other officers concerned attended the meeting. The Kamalia AC was briefed about the arrangements made by the administration to deal with dengue mosquitoes. Addressing on this occasion, the Kamalia AC instructed that all available sources should be utilised for dengue prevention. "It should be the first priority during and after the ongoing monsoon season," he added.



He warned that negligence of any kind was intolerable. He stated that making the city and its adjoining area a dengue-free zone should be the first priority of the administration and the citizens should be made a part of this effort.

NABBED

Saddr police arrested a drug-peddler namely Ramazan from Chak 724 G/B during a routine patrol and recovered a large quantity of hashish from his possession. The police filed a case against him and started investigation.