LAHORE - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to suspend all services for Shaheen Air International flights except those operating on the Saudi Arabia route from July 16, a spokesman for the CAA said here on Friday.

He said that Shaheen Air was defaulter of Rs1.5 billion to CAA. He said the CAA issued repeated reminders to the airline for payment of dues, but it failed to pay. He said the CAA had warned passengers who were travelling abroad by Shaheen Air flights to make alternate arrangements from July 16.

It is worth mentioning here that CAA has already cancelled the permission of schedule for international flight NL 221/224 of Shaheeh Air of Islamabad-Dubai-Islamabad sector with effect from 13 July 2018.

In a notice served on Shaheen Air a few days ago, CAA directed the airline to intimate the affected passengers accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

It may be mentioned here that Shaheen Air is defaulter of more than Rs1.25 billion of CAA.

