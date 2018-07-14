Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman directed authorities to take urgent steps for cleaning sewerage nullahs, while dumper loading trucks also have seemed lifting garbage in various points on Friday.

He said that the citizens would get relief from scorching heat and enjoy rainy weather but heaps of garbage and inundate sewerage nullahs are crucial breading grounds for germs and mosquitoes and risk of catching diseases is extremely high due to unhygienic conditions in this season.

Peter James, a resident of Phar Gunj area at North Nazimabad said that they must declare emergency, as millions of ton garbage littering around the every corner of the city and just media statements is not enough for the city’s administration. “Many of monsoon diseases remain diagnosed until they symptoms emerge as undesirable conditions,” he commented and adding that people will see the flux of patients into the hospitals as they are not interested to lift the garbage.

Dr Farhan Gohar, doctor at Abbashi Shaheed Hospital while talking to The Nation said that prevention is better than cure, as they must take all precautionary steps ahead of monsoon season. He further informed that Influenza (cold and flu), cholera, typhoid hepatitis, malaria, viral fever, dengue, gastroenteritis are most common diseases, “As our administration seems helpless, so people must take care themselves,” he requested. He said that preventive measures include providing clean drinking water, better sanitation, and better hand washing is essential for the health. “It is always advisable to consult a physician and get the required medicines prescribed for getting cured from the infection,” he added.

He further said that as most of the monsoon disease transmits via mosquitoes, one should wear a strong insect repellent containing deet to prevent getting bitten.

“One must ensure that they do not get wet in the rain or stay in wet clothes for a long period,” he further requested and adding that try to avoid eating raw food like salads because it is difficult to ascertain whether they have been washed, cleaned and stored at the right temperature.