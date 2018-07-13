Share:

SAHIWAL: A police constable was fired from service on charge of taking part in politics. According to police sources, Constable Athar Lodhi of SSP Special Branch took a yearlong leave from office.

He was caught electioneering at Shadab Town in favour of PML-N candidates. SSP Sahibzada Bilal Umar suspended the police constable and after departmental investigation, he was fired from the service.