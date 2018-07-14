Share:

Eighteen kicks off PGF Series Season IX

KARACHI (PR): After establishing a strong foothold within the real estate industry of Pakistan and across the globe, Eighteen has stepped up its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities by announcing its presence on the football field.

This CSR activity comes in as the latest addition to a long line of planned CSR initiatives by Eighteen, with an aim to foster the enthusiastic and spirited talent which the youth of Pakistan possesses, especially within the field of football, which is the second most loved sport after cricket.

While the purpose of this CSR initiative is to promote the talented youth who possess unmatched passion for the game, this may also pave the ways for other industries and organizations to step in and contribute in best possible way to unearth the talent of the energetic youth. It is also pertinent to mention that this is just the first step from Eighteen, as some bigger announcements, in form of signing with football clubs and 5-aside tournament is expected in near future.

Team Eighteen as debutants, announced their arrival in an auspicious style at the ninth season of PGF Series 2018 - Pakistan's biggest futsal tournament, where teams from all over the country go head to head in an attempt to win this prestigious league title under strict code of conduct.

UBL enters into Written Agreement with FRBNY

KARACHI (PR): United Bank Limited (UBL) and its New York branch have entered into a new Written Agreement (WA 2018) with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) effective 02 July 2018.

This follows upon the termination of Written Agreement earlier signed on 28 October 2013 (WA 2013) which was primarily related to the New York branch's international remittance services. No Civil penalty has been imposed.

WA 2018 requires UBL to take steps to strengthen its Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering Compliance, Customer Due Diligence and Suspicious Activity Monitoring and Reporting programmes. As stated in the WA 2018, it is the common goal of the FRBNY, UBL and the New York branch that the New York branch operates in compliance with all applicable federal and state laws, rules and regulations.

Moreover, UBL is fully committed and focused on the successful completion and implementation of the WA 2018 with the FRBNY.