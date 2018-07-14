Share:

LAHORE: - The district administration wrote a letter to Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz saying the PML-N has not applied for permission to hold Jalsa/rallies at particular venue within prescribed time limit.

Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq in a letter to Khawaja Imran Nazir, Secretary General of PML-N, states: “As per news items flashed in the print and electronic media it transpires that the PML-N has planned to hold Jalsa/Rallies at various places in Lahore on 13-07-2018.”

The administration warned that “… In view of serious security threats received from federal and provincial governments, which include number of threats specifically mentioning names of the senior leadership of your {PML-N} party. Therefore, it is not advisable to hold jalsa/rally on 13-07-2018.”

The administration stated: “A party holding a rally in contravention of Part-I, clause-d, meeting process etc, Sub-Clause 41 of the code of conduct would tantamount to violation of the above referred legal provisions and such a party would be responsible for any untoward situation which is highly likely in prevailing security scenario”.

Copies of the letter were also sent to additional chief secretary, provincial election commissioner, DIG (Operations), DRO and regional election commissioner.

The letter also cited legal provisions including Punjab government, home Department, vide order No. SO (IS-II) I-I (2004)dated 05-06-2018 in exercise of power vested under section 14(6) of criminal Procedure Code, 1898 (amendment) , has prohibited holding of assemblies, gathering, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, Jalsas, throughout province of Punjab, in the larger public interest except those which are those held in walled premises and duly allowed by the concerned deputy commissioner.

The administration also reminded the PML-N not to hold any jalsa or rally as the party did not asked for any permission which is necessary to ask at least three days before the holding of jalsa.