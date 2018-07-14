Share:

KARACHI - Sindh caretaker Minister for Health, Education, Population Welfare and Women Development, Dr Saadia Virk Rizvi has stressed the need for equal standards in all public sector hospitals of the province.

She was presiding over the meeting of Sindh Health Commission to review the performance at her office here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Dr Usman Chachar, Chief executive officer of Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr Minhaj Kidvai and others.

Dr Minhaj briefed the Minister Health about the overall progress, and achievements of commission since its inception last year. He informed that almost 3000 applications have been received in our office for registration we are scrutinizing them for further process. Commission is facing shortage of staff and new recruitment process will be completed soon.

He said that Sindh Health Care Commission has received 11 complaints against Health service providers of Sindh and an inquiry has been initiated against them.

Minister Health Dr Saadia Virk Rizvi said that there should be same standards in all Public Hospitals of Sindh. The Human resource is our key problem the placement of Right man on Right job is essential to meet over objectives on time.

She advised that Commission should set their benchmark of standards and apply them on micro levels. First select few hospitals or a single district and apply their full efforts to enforce the desired standards over it. Then such role models hospitals will be an examples or trend setter for all the Health Service providers.

Dr Saadia Rizvi urged that the proper training’s should be started for the awareness and implementation of the standards set by Health Care Commission for Health care service providers of Sindh.

The participants insisted to conduct such meetings on regular basis so that all stakeholders and concern offices will be informed about the latest updates and issues.