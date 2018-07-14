Share:

islamabad - The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Friday announced results for the secondary school certificate part-I in which 65 percent candidates passed the exam.

According to the FBISE, a total of 83729 regular candidates appeared in the exam out of which 59928 candidates passed. On the other hand, a total of 14233 private candidates appeared in the examination out of which 3348 passed.

Overall, 63276 candidates passed out of 97962 candidates who appeared in the examination which was held in March-April 2018.

The passing percentage amongst the regular students stood at 72 percent while 24 percent of the private students passed the examination. According to the FBISE, a total of 26 unfair means cases were reported. A judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases.