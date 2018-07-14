Share:

FWCCI election from Sept 14

FAISALABAD (Staff Reporter): Schedule for the annual election of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) for the year 2018-19 has been announced. The nomination papers for the vacant seats of the executive committee would be received on August 20 and after completing the formal procedure, polling for the corporate class will be held on September 14 while voting for the Associate Class will be held on September 15, 2018. Executive Committee meeting of the FWCCI held here with President Robina Amjad in the chair. During this meeting eight members of the executive committee were declared retired through bolting. New election will be held to fill this gap with four members from corporate and four members from the associate class. Among the retiring members include Naila Zafar, Haniya Javaid, Hira Ammar, Aneeqa Saeed, Fatima Saeed, Tahreem Sultan, Tehmina Riaz and Ambreen Tahir. Meanwhile a provisional voters list of the FWCCI has been displayed on the notice board of the chamber.

A 3-member election commission was also nominated to conduct the election in fair, free and transparent manners. The election commission will be consistent of Nimra Rahim, Ayesha Shahabaz and Sidra Naqvi

Spices' exports go down 3.7pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan exported spices worth $73.584 million during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2017-18 against the exports of $76.415 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing negative growth of 3.7 percent. In terms of quantity, as many as 19,582 metric tons were exports during July-May (2017-18) against the exports of $20,483 million in July-May (2016-17), showing decline of 4.4 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The overall food exports from the country during the period increased by 30.80 percent during the period under review by going up from $3425.037 million to $4479.961 million, the data revealed. Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the exports of spices from the country declined by 13.10 percent during May 2018 against the exports of May 2017. The exports of spices in May 2018 were recorded at $6.609 million against the exports of $7.605 million during May 2017. On month-on-month basis, the exports of spices from the country during May 2018 increased by 13.71 percent.

As compared to the exports of $7.659 million in April 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that the merchandise exports from the country surged by 13.74 percent during the fiscal year 2017-18 as compared to the previous fiscal year (2016-17).

The exports from the country during July-June (2017-18) were recorded at $23.228 billion against the exports of $20.422 billion in July-June (2016-17), showing growth of 13.74 percent.

Imports into the country during the period also increased by 15.10 percent by going up from $52.910 billion in FY 2016-17 to $60.898 billion during FY 2017-18.

Based on the figures, the external trade deficit during the outgoing fiscal year 2017-18 increased by 15.95 compared to last year.

The trade deficit during FY 2017-18 was recorded at $ 37.670 billion against the deficit of $32.488 billion in FY 2016-17.

Mango festival from today

MULTAN (APP): A three-day mango festival, being organised to promote the fruit and provide recreation to people, will commence on Saturday (today) here in the city. Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Margaret Adamson, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali and Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Tahir Amme would jointly inaugurate the festival. According to the MNSUA spokesperson, Muhammad Ali Raza, over 100 varieties of mangoes would be put on display. Owners of different mango orchards would display stalls of their fruit and inform visitors about their tasty mangoes, which is also called the king of fruits. For amusement of visitors, different contests including eating mangoes, dishes of mangoes, seminars on how to increase quantity and quality of the fruit and poetic conference would be organised at Shah Jahan hotel hall. Provincial Caretaker Minister for Agriculture Sardar Ilyas Tanvir would be the chief guest at the concluding session of the festival.

SAARC CCI Committee meets in Dhaka

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 75th meeting of the Executive Committee of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) is convening on Friday in association with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Dhaka, Bangladesh. The SAARC CCI delegation was led by its President Ruwan Edirisinghe includes Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President Dasho Ugen Tshechup Dorji, said a press release. The meeting deliberated on SAARC CCI initiatives, upcoming events and strategies to lift regional cooperation to new heights for regional development and prosperity. During the visit, President SAARC CCI and other members from member states will also meet Kazi M. Aminul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and other high- level government officials to discuss the investment opportunities in Bangladesh. They will also highlight the prospects of mutual interest and find out means to enhance the socio-economic potential of South Asia.

Furthermore, one day seminar on climate resilient South Asia, organize by SAARC CCI will also commence from July 15 in Dhaka, aiming at to provide a road-map and relevant guidelines for spotting opportunities from climate change.

The seminar is aimed at showcasing and streamlining the approaches based on innovation and entrepreneurship as the drivers to create new knowledge, find new models of doing business and transforming good ideas into great products.

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Bangladesh Anisul Islam Mahmud has will be the Chief Guest of the seminar.