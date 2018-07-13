Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has shown off her sporty style in the new Puma campaign. The 25-year-old pop star teamed up with the brand as an ambassador in 2017 and the ‘Bad Liar’ hitmaker has posted a photo on Instagram revealing a first look at her campaign. The star posted a photo, showing off her toned figure in a red-and-blue sports bra, matching sheer panel leggings and the Amp XT sneaker. She wrote: ‘’Striking a pose in the new Puma Defy Mid.’’ The clothes the star is wearing are part of the DO YOU lineup and featured the new training shoe that’s high-performance and fashion-forward with a comfortable knitted collar, overstated heel and mid-foot wrap for support and IGNITE foam in the heel for an energy return. The brand said: ‘’The Amp XT is made for women who slay doubts and defy the status quo. And of course, there’s no one better to represent the shoe than PUMA’s ambassador, Selena Gomez. ‘’She is the epitome of a strong woman, defying the standard and proving people wrong by proving herself right.’’

Selena revealed her collaboration with the brand last year with a similar Instagram post, alongside an image of the ‘Kill Em With Kindness’ singer sporting a red velvet bodysuit, with grey shorts, and a black jumper, she wrote: ‘’Guys- I’m so excited to share my first campaign for the new PUMA Phenom.’’

Puma have previously described Selena - who underwent a kidney transplant last year, which was needed as a result of her battle with Lupus, a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy tissue - as a ‘’fearless’’ female.