ISLAMABAD - Former federal minister Humayun Akhtar Abdur Rehman Friday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Akhtar met with Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in Bani Gala and showed full confidence in the manifesto and leadership of the party. Akhtar remained federal minister for trade and commerce during the regime of military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

A statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department says that former federal minister announced that he would run the election campaign of PTI in a most effective manner.

He said that Imran Khan had made struggle for the bright future of Pakistan and whole nation had confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said that the nation was united under his leadership. Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq was also present in the meeting.