IHC adjourns hearing of social media blasphemy case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing of a case related to uploading of sacrilegious material on social media, till July 30.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of IHC resumed hearing of the case pertaining to a post containing blasphemous content on social media.

During the course of proceeding, special secretary Ministry of Interior and Additional Attorney General appeared before the court.

However, the court adjourned the hearing till next dated without further proceeding due to shortage of time.–APP

IESCO calls for precautionary measures in monsoon season

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to monsoon season as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to a fatal accident.

The spokesman advised the general public to follow precautionary measures for the sake of saving lives and important belongings.

“Do not touch naked wires and get the defective wiring repaired, use a three pin plug while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden piece, flapper or dari under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes”, he said.

“Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use a water pipe for it. Instruct children to avoid going near electricity installations while playing. Do not tie the rope of cattle with poles or stay wire and remain at least a hundred feet away from high tension wires,” he said.

He further advised that an electrocuted person must be separated from the wire with a piece of wood or dry cloth. “Do not allow any person or animal to go near broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned IESCO staff,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive IESCO Basit Zaman also directed the staff to remain alert at the complaint offices and to conduct timely redressal of consumer complaints.–APP

Calligraphy exhibition to promote Islamic art

ISLAMABAD: A calligraphy exhibition was inaugurated in Islamabad Thursday by National Language Promotion Department as part of its efforts to revive this glorious form of Islamic art.

The calligraphy works of notable local and international calligraphers were displayed at the exhibition and were open for the general public, Radio Pakistan reported. An informative book about history, basics and forms of calligraphy was also launched by the Language Promotion Department.–APP